A video of man sitting on a bike without helmet and performing stunt ia going viral on social media. In the 28-second video clip, the man can be seen sitting side ways on the bike as the two-wheeler runs on the road. The man can be seen riding the bike without a helmet and even violating traffic rules. However, he ran out of luck. The Durg police shared his video and warned citiens of such acts. The police booked the driver for perforimg stunt, doing rash driving, and also riding without a helmet. The viral video is from Chhattisgarh. Video: Man Duped Into Taking Samadhi by Local Sadhus in Unnao, Rescued on Time by Police From Pit Covered With Bamboo and Mud.

Man Performs Stunt on Bike

