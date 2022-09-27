Unnao police rescued a youth who was tricked into taking 'samadhi' allegedly by local sadhus on Sunday evening. According to reports the youth Subham has been suffering from acute depression and was living in a hut outside the village that he had built for himself. Allegedly, a seven-ft-deep pit was dug at Shubham's insistence after which he sat inside it and it was covered with bamboo and mud. Police rushed to the place after they came to know of the incident and were able to rescue Subham. Police have arrested four people who were involved in the crime.

Watch Viral Video:

थाना आसीवन पर उपरोक्त घटना के संदर्भ में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है तथा घटना में शामिल चारों अभियुक्तगण को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, अग्रेतर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) September 27, 2022

