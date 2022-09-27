A man who had had slipped and fell into a well while cleaning it was rescued after one and a half days by the fire department. A video of the incident has gone viral which shows the man hanging on ropes as the fire department tries to rescue him. The incident took place in Kerala’s Varkala Sreenivasapuram. The man finally found relief after one and a half days after the fire brigade rescued him.

Watch Video of the Incident:

