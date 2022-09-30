Two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating up a female parlour employee for refusing sexual advances. A video had gone viral on social media in which the woman could be seen running away frantically on the road while the main accused, the owner of the parlour, was seen chasing her. The woman worked as a beautician in the accused's parlour. Meanwhile, after being informed, cops registered a case into the matter and arrested the accused. UP: Sanitary Worker Arrested in Kanpur Hostel For Making Video of Girls in Bathroom Days After Chandigarh University MMS Leak Case.

