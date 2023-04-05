In broad daylight, a jewellery store in the Nangloi area in the national capital was robbed on Tuesday (April 04). The thieves have had covered their entire faces with a cloth and helmet. According to the shopkeeper, they have taken the whole jewellery stock and the pieces were kept for repair. The investigation is underway as police are trying to nab the suspects. VJ Sunny ATM Robbery Video Goes Viral! Leaked CCTV Footage of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner Robbing Bag of Cash, Real or Fake? Here's the Truth.

Robbery in Delhi's Nangloi

VIDEO | Robbery at a jewellery store in Delhi's Nangloi area was caught on CCTV camera. Police registered a case against unknown robbers for the incident that happened on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/6wgIYkfVx0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)