A man in Uttar Pradesh was knocked down by a speeding car while he was crossing the road in Bisalpur. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed on the road. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the reports, the youth was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Video: BMW Hits Truck at Speed of 230 KMPH on Purvanchal Expressway, Car-Owner Goes Live on Facebook Before Mishap.

Speeding Car Mows Down Man:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)