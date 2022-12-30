A stray dog spread terror in Rajasthan's Barmer which created panic in the locality. According to a report in Aaj Tak, the dog bit forty people in just two hours. The emergency ward of the hospital became full as it was flooded with people having dog bite injuries. The incident took place in the Kalyanpur area of Barmer district. After the incident came to light the city council formed two teams to catch the dog. Later, the dog was caught with the help of hospital staff. Pune: Policemen Chase, Mercilessly Beat Drunk Youth With Sticks for Creating Ruckus Near Sinhgad College (Disturbing Video)

Stray Dog Terror in Barmer:

