Wednesday night saw a few policemen chasing drunk youths for creating a ruckus near Pune's Sinhgad College. The cops then thrashed one of them. In the video shot by an onlooker, the cops can be seen chasing down some youths and then unleashing an attack on them. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Video: Police Officials Thrash Cop in Public After He Requests Seniors to Take Action in Tribal Brutality Case in Chhattisgarh.

Disturbing Video. Viewer Discretion Advised:

