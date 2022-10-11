A video of youths had gone viral in which they were seen performing dangerous stunts with sharp weapons in their hands on a moving train in Chennai. In a video, the group of alleged students can be seen hanging on the footboard of a moving train while two of them were seen dragging machetes on the railway platform. The incident left commuters shocked and scared. However, Chennai DRM informed that the two youths wielding the weapon have been arrested by the police. Himachal Pradesh: Failed Stunt Sends Speeding Car Jumping Over Divider, Colliding With Railing on NH-5 in Solan; Watch Video.

Chennai Students Perform Dangerous Stunts on Moving Train:

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022

