The mortal remains of Major Jayanth who lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh arrived at his native Theni district on Saturday. Jayanth was the co-pilot of the Army's Cheetah helicopter which was on an operational sortie from Missamari in Assam to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district on March 16. Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter Crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Army Chopper Crashes in Bomdila During Operational Sortie, Two Pilots Missing; Search Operation Underway.

Major Jayanth’s Mortal Remains Arrives in Theni

VIDEO | The mortal remains of Major Jayanth, the co-pilot who lost his life in a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh on March 16, brought to his native Jeyamangalam village in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/KDHd7dl1qb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2023

