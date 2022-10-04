The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday shared a video clip that showed their brave heroics in the rescue of an 11-year-old boy after a gun battle with the culprits. The cops rescued the boy within 12 hours of his abduction. The boy was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday from Greater Noida after which the child's father, a grocery trader, received a ransom. When police intercepted the accused, a gunfight was ensured between them. One accused was shot dead while the two managed to escape. Video: Despite Recent Accident, People Continue to Travel by Sitting on Rooftop of Bus in UP’s Hapur.

'Rescuing Happiness', Say UP Police:

Rescuing Happiness- A kidnapping for ransom of an 11-year-old child was foiled by @noidapolice, recovering the child safely within 12 hrs. 3 criminals were arrested in Police encounters in which one of t accused succumbed to the injuries sustained in retaliatory Police firing. pic.twitter.com/u35XqCzdlw — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 4, 2022

