A video has surfaced online where La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur and West Bengal, is 'pushing' Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri during an award ceremony. Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC won the Durand Cup final on Sunday. During the post-match presentation ceremony, Governor La Ganesan presented the Durand Cup trophy to Sunil Chhetri. The Governor, in the video, can be seen pushing away Chhetri purportedly for a better photo opportunity.

Watch Video:

डूरंड कप फुटबॉल बैंगलोर FC ने जीता और फ़ोटो खिंचवाने का कप पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल एल ए गणेशन ने. कप्तान सुनील छेत्री को धकेलते हुए माननीय राज्यपाल pic.twitter.com/EUxhqqfnk2 — Milind Khandekar (@milindkhandekar) September 19, 2022

