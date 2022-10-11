In a horrific accident captured in CCTV footage in Karnataka, a woman rider motorist is seen hitting a car door suddenly opened by the driver which resulted in a mishap. The woman, after getting hit by the door, went under a moving car. Taking the video to Twitter, Karnataka State Road Safety Authority urged everyone to be mindful and careful while opening the car door. "Before opening the door of your car on public roads, make sure to check in the side or rear view mirror for vehicles coming from behind to avoid such accidents. Be mindful and careful!" the authority's tweet read. Road Accident Deaths in India: 5.82 Lakh People Lost Lives in 17 Lakh Road Accidents in 4 Years, Says Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

Watch CCTV Footage:

Before opening the door of your car on public roads, make sure to check in the side or rear view mirror for vehicles coming from behind to avoid such accidents. Be mindful and careful! #roadsafety #rules #safety #drive #drivesafe #traffic pic.twitter.com/McPqHHr1GY — Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (@KSRSA_GoK) October 10, 2022

