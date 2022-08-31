In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen beating a man in Moradabad over alleged molestation. According to reports, two girls beat a young man in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Thana Majhola area. After the video went viral on social media, the two women were taken into custody. Reports suggest that the man allegedly molested the two women, which led to the women thrashing the man.

Watch Video:

