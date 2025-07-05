A shocking incident unfolded at Mirzapur’s Vindhyavasini Dham on Friday night when a violent clash broke out inside the sanctum sanctorum. Senior priest Vishwamohan Mishra and his son Shivaanju were preparing for the deity’s night rest when another priest, Amit Pandey, barged in with his brothers and others, insisting on conducting his own rituals. Upon refusal, the group allegedly assaulted Mishra and his son in front of the idol. Shivaanju’s gold chain and rudraksha mala were snatched. Devotees panicked amid the scuffle. Police registered an FIR against Amit Pandey, his brothers, and unidentified persons under charges of assault, robbery, threat, and obstructing religious duty. Jaipur Bike Stunt: Youth Performs Dangerous Tricks in Front of Police Vehicles for Social Media Reel, Fined INR 6,500 (Watch Video).

Vindhyavasini Dham Clash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)