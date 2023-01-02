There was a violent clash between two groups at Marine Drive in Patna. The glasses of many vehicles were broken in the fight that took place in the capital city of Bihar. A video of this fight which occurred at JP Path in Patna is now going viral on social media. The two groups had a scuffle over something which turned into serious fight as they hurled abuses at each other and thrashed each other with sticks. One of the youth was seriously injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Dog Eating Biscuits From Patient's Bed, Cow Roaming Inside Banda Hospital Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

Watch Viral Video:

नए साल का जश्न! पटना का मरीन ड्राइव कुछ देर के लिए रणक्षेत्र में बदल गया. एक तरफ लोग नए साल का जश्न मना रहे थे तो दूसरी ओर कुछ इस तरह लाठी डंडे भी चल रहे थे. मारपीट का ये वीडियो आज सुबह सामने आया है. Edited by @iajeetkumar pic.twitter.com/GUyuyk9FWN — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) January 2, 2023

