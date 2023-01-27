Clash erupted between two groups over cold drinks during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ movie at a cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. Cops have arrested two people in connection with the clash while further investigation is underway. Viral video shows people kicking and punching each other while other movie goers try to stop them. Uttar Pradesh: Two Groups Clash, Pelt Stones at Each Other in Kannauj, Probe Launched (Watch Video)

Clash Over Cold Drinks During Pathaan Movie Screening:

Police Arrest Two:

माधव टॉकीज पर पठान फिल्म के दौरान एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ। जांच में पता चला है कि एक ही संप्रदाय के दो पक्षों में कोल्ड ड्रिंक को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ। पुलिस ने मामले में तत्परता से कार्रवाई करते हुए 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जारी है: वीके राणा, CO सिटी अमरोहा, यूपी pic.twitter.com/3mrY93W8Ek — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 27, 2023

