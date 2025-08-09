An explosion rocked Andhra Pradesh's Virudhunagar today, August 9. According to news agency ANI, three people were charred to death on the spot near Sattur in a blast. It is reported that the explosion occurred while manufacturing firecrackers illegally at a house in Virudhunagar. Cylinder Blast in Visakhapatnam: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Gas Cylinder Explodes at Scrap Shop in Andhra Pradesh.

Explosion Occurs While Manufacturing Firecrackers in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar, Andhra Pradesh | Near Sattur, three people were charred to death on the spot in an explosion that occurred while manufacturing firecrackers illegally at a house: District SP tells ANI — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

