Former DRDO director general V S Arunachalam passed away at the age of 87 in the United States on Wednesday. Paying homage to Arunachalam, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities." He further extended his condolences to Arunachalam's family. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Of India.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Former DRDO Chief

Dr. V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2023

