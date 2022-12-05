In a heartwarming incident that took place in Maharashtra, three leopard cubs that were found abandoned in a field in Pathardi village of Nashik were rescued and reunited. According to reports, the leopard cubs were abandoned in a field in Pathardi village. "The area was cordoned off & cubs were kept safe there. Later, the mother leopard took the cubs away; they safely reunited," Pankaj Garg, Dy Conservator of Forests, Nashik (West) said. Heartwarming Reunion! Three Leopard Cubs Reunited with Mother in Maharashtra's Satara (Watch Video).

Leopard Cub Reunited With Mother

#WATCH | 3 leopard cubs found abandoned in a field in Pathardi village of Nashik, rescued & reunited The area was cordoned off & cubs were kept safe there. Later, the mother leopard took the cubs away; they safely reunited: Pankaj Garg, Dy Conservator of Forests, Nashik (West) pic.twitter.com/SMwjvgdjVL — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)