In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a man allegedly stabbed a girl in Adarsh Nagar. According to reports, the incident took place on January 2. Police officials said that the accused identified as Sukhvinder (22) has been arrested. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The CCTV visuals of the incident were confirmed by the police. As per reports, the accused and the victim were friends and due to some ongoing dispute between them, the accused stabbed her three to four times. The girl was admitted to hospital and her condition is said to be stable. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends &due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable: Delhi Police (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/VLMvdmWGuH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

