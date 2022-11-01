In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers in Nalgonda. According to reports, the clash broke out on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign in Nalgonda. Munugode Assembly By-Election 2022: EC Bars Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy From Campaigning for 48 Hours.

Clash Between TRS and BJP Workers

#WATCH | A clash broke out allegedly between TRS and BJP workers, on the last day of the Munugode by-election campaign, in Telangana's Nalgonda pic.twitter.com/afCFABmY83 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

