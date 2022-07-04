In a shocking incident, a Congress worker released black balloons moments after PM Narendra Modi's chopper took off, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | A Congress worker released black balloons moments after PM Modi's chopper took off, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh. (Source: unverified) pic.twitter.com/ZYRlAyUcZK — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

