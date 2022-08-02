A Go Ground Maruti car on Tuesday went under an IndiGo VT-ITJ aircraft at Delhi's IGI airport. The car narrowly avoided a collision with the aircraft as it stopped right under the aircraft's nose area. However, due to this, the departure of the airplane was halted.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport, Delhi. It was an Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi–Patna) pic.twitter.com/dxhFWwb5MK — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

