A scuffle broke out between police and some miscreants after the arrest of two persons in Delhi's Indira Vikas Colony. The incident took place at the Police station when the 2 men started a fight with policemen. "Legal action has been initiated in this matter and a case was registered. One of them is the brother of the accused, who has been arrested," said Delhi Police. UP Shocker: Police Constable Beaten Brutally by Five of His Colleagues Outside Raebareli District Jail; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Police and Miscreants:

#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between police and some people after the arrest of two persons in Delhi's Indira Vikas Colony. (Note: Strong language; viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/d5zfq1YkNo — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

