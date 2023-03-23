In an unfortunate incident, three persons including two children died and three others suffered severe injuries after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogipeta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam. Police officials reached the spot and undertook relief operations with the locals and NDRF teams. Sambhal Roof Collapse: Six People Rescued, 10 Still Missing After Roof of Cold Storage Godown Collapses in UP; Rescue Operation Underway (See Pics and Video).

Visakhapatnam Building Collapse

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: 3 people died and 3 got injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam last night. Earlier visuals of search and rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/WMTjrY8MVh — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)