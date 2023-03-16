A rescue operation is underway in Uttar Pradesh after the roof of a cold storage godown collapsed in Sambhal. As per the latest update, a total of 6 people have been rescued till now while 10 people are still missing. "The SDRF team is present on the spot. A rescue operation is underway. No casualties reported yet," Shalabh Mathur, DIG Moradabad said. Earlier, pictures and videos of the incident had gone viral on social media after the roof of a cold storage godown collapsed in the Chandausi area of Sambhal. Uttar Pradesh: Roof of Cold Storage Godown Collapses in Sambhal, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

#UPDATE | UP: A total of 6 people rescued till now. 10 people are still missing. The SDRF team is present on the spot. A rescue operation is underway. No casualties reported yet: Shalabh Mathur, DIG Moradabad pic.twitter.com/FXJ5ayreRZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2023

Roof of Cold Storage Godown Collapses

#WATCH | Several people feared trapped as the roof of a cold storage godown collapses in the Chandausi area of Sambhal, UP pic.twitter.com/ELZO6wbHCc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)