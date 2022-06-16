In a shocking incident, armed forces aspirants took out a protest at Bhabua Road railway station in Bihar. They blocked railway tracks and set a train ablaze over the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. They said, "We prepared for long & now they've brought ToD (Tour of Duty) as a 4-yr job. Don't want that but the old recruitment process." The Agnipath is a new scheme introduced by the Government of India for recruitment in the Indian Army.

