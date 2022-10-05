Ravan Dahan is being performed at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, on the occasion of Dussehra 2022. On the day of Ravan Dahan, People burn large effigies of Ravan to mark the victory of good over evil. Ravan Dahan Video: Ravan's Effigy Burned at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Dussehra 2022.

Ravan Dahan at Gandhi Maidan:

#WATCH | Bihar: 'Ravan Dahan' being performed at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, on the occasion of #Dussehrapic.twitter.com/JlIHHD1ndr — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)