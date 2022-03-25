On Friday, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly broke down in Rajya Sabha over the Birbhum incident, where eight people were burnt to death. Demanding President's rule in West Bengal Roopa Ganguly said, "Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the state... it is no more liveable..."

Check ANI's tweet:

#WATCH | BJP MP Roopa Ganguly broke down in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum incident, demanded President's rule in West Bengal saying, "Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the state... it is no more liveable..." pic.twitter.com/EKQLed8But — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)