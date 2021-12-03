The winter season has arrived in its full swing in Northern India. Bumpa Village in Niti Valley in Uttarakhand received snowfall on Friday. A white blanket of thick fresh snow covering the area has left people mesmerized. Scroll down to see beautiful visuals from Bumpa village.

Bumpa Village Receives Snow Fall:

#WATCH Bumpa village in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley receives snowfall pic.twitter.com/8nLilscVzB — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

