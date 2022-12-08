Congress has surpassed the majority mark by leading on 40 seats in the 68-member assembly. As the party seems in a good position, Congress workers celebrate at the Delhi office on Thursday after Congress crossed the majority mark of 35 seats In Himachal Pradesh amid the ongoing counting of the votes in the state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Ahead on 38 of 68 Seats; BJP Wins One, Leads on 26.

Congress Workers Celebrate at Delhi Office: #WATCH | Congress party workers celebrate at the Delhi office of the party after Congress crosses the majority mark of 35 seats In Himachal Pradesh amid the ongoing counting of the votes in the state.#HimachalPradeshElectionspic.twitter.com/Cb3d3X4s2x — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)