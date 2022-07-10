Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, protestors who stormed the Presidential Palace in Colombo were seen having a gala time. A local who was present at the Presidential palace said, "Country is free of corruption, everything is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family & children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace." In videos that have gone viral on social media, protestors can be seen enjoying lunch, touring grounds and hitting the gym at the Presidential palace in Colombo.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Country is free of corruption, everything is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family & children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace: A local in Colombo, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/eauC30O6mn — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

People having lunch at the Presidential Palace

#WATCH | Protestors tour the grounds, have lunches at Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka We are free of corruption now, it is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family, children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace: A local pic.twitter.com/iIz8YceW6C — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Protestors enjoy gym-time

#WATCH | Protestors tour grounds, have lunches, enjoy gym-time at Presidential palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/yUqtracq8t — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)