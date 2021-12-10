Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder’s daughter, Aashna Lidder and his wife Geetika, bid a tearful goodbye to him this morning in Delhi’s Brar Crematorium. Aashna says her father was her hero and her best friend and hopes that better things will come their way moving ahead.

Watch Videos :

#WATCH | Daughter of Brig LS Lidder, Aashna Lidder speaks on her father's demise. She says, "...My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined & better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator..." He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec 8th. pic.twitter.com/j2auYohtmU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

#WATCH | "...We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss...," says wife of Brig LS Lidder, Geetika pic.twitter.com/unLv6sA7e7 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

