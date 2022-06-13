Delhi Police detained Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi showed Congress leaders raising slogans as cops tried to ease the situation.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Delhi Police detain Congress leaders amid sloganeering in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/3MijfyFO4n — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)