On Thursday, family members of deceased Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala began their march in Mansa, Punjab. Meanwhile, a heavy police force was deployed as a huge crowd gathered to support the late singer's family. According to reports, the family members of the late singer are taking out a candle march to seek justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Watch Video:

