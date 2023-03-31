The Jammu Tawi railway station is getting a makeover under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Recently, a glimpse video of the railway station went viral on social media. The railway station sure does look majestic in the video. Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station Set for Makeover.

Jammu Tawi Railway Station To Get Majestic Makeover:

WATCH | Glimpses of the proposed design of Jammu Tawi Railway Station@RailMinIndia@AshwiniVaishnawpic.twitter.com/5LzVu0UJqV — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)