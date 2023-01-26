A massive fire broke out at a car showroom on Thursday in Surat's Udhna area. As per news agency ANI, fire tenders are currently at the spot. More details are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze at Anis Compound in Andheri's Sakinaka, No Injuries Reported Yet (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Car Showroom:

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Surat's Udhna area. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.

