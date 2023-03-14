The ongoing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pratinidhi Sabha meeting in Panipat is being considered crucial as the organization could reveal its strategy ahead of the forthcoming general and assembly polls in many states to be held in India in 2024. Meanwhile, Sangh Sarkaryavah (RSS General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, in an interaction with the reporters on Tuesday opened up about what RSS feels about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial speech in London. Dattatreya said that there is no need to comment on it as Rahul Gandhi has his own political agenda. Everyone knows the truth of RSS. “Nevertheless, Gandhi, being a senior leader of the main opposition party of the country, should speak more responsibly”, he added. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Structures of Our Democracy Under Brutal Attack’.

Dattatreya Hosabale on Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi:

I think there is no reason to comment on it. They follow their own political agenda. Everyone knows the reality of RSS. As a prominent leader of the Opposition, he should express more responsibility: Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary, RSS on Rahul Gandhi's London speech pic.twitter.com/pG7zOFONXD — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023 #WATCH | "He should express more responsibly and see the reality," says RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/uEqpdxlMOT — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

