President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday presented the Padma Shri award to Shri Gajanan Jagannath Mane for Social Work. Mane has been working for leprosy eradication and rehabilitation of leprosy patients and their families in Maharashtra. Speaking after the Padma Awards ceremony, the social worker from Maharashtra said, "I am happy that this government is choosing people from the ground level for the Padma awards." 'PM Narendra Modi Proved Me Wrong', Says Karnataka Artist Rasheed Ahmed Quadri After Receiving Padma Shri Award (Watch Video).

Happy That This Government Is Choosing People From the Ground Level

#WATCH | I am happy that this government is choosing people from the ground level for the Padma awards: Gajanan Jagannath Mane, Social worker who received the Padma Shri award today pic.twitter.com/6BPnpcwFVK — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

President Murmu Confers Padma Shri to Gajanan Jagannath Mane for Social Work

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Gajanan Jagannath Mane for Social Work. He has been working for leprosy eradication and rehabilitation of leprosy patients and their families in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/n4JTCJxrIw — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)