Karnataka artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari on Wednesday was awarded the Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu. Quadri, a master craftsman engaged in the field of Bidri Ware Handicrafts invented many Bidri Ware articles. He also trained hundreds of artists. Speaking after the Padma Awards ceremony, the Karnataka artist said, "I tried for 10 years to get this award. When BJP govt came, I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims." He further said that PM Narendra Modi proved him wrong by choosing him for this award. Padma Awards 2023: Mulayam Singh Yadav Conferred Padma Vibhushan Posthumously, Son Akhilesh Yadav Receives Award (Watch Video).

'PM Modi Proved Me Wrong by Choosing Me'

#WATCH | I tried for 10 years to get this award. When BJP govt came, I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims, but PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award: Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari, who received Padma Shri award today pic.twitter.com/H3XPTV9xYJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu Presents Padma Shri to Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri for Art. A master craftsman engaged in the field of Bidri Ware Handicrafts, he has invented many Bidri Ware articles and has trained hundreds of artists. pic.twitter.com/Xw1ImCr2Gf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

