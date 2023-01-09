President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi, while speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 Convention being held in Indore. Santokhi also expressed condolences over the demise of the Prime Minister's mother Heeraben. Santokhi has been invited to the event as the special guest of honour. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Contribution of NRIs in India’s Development.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Indore, MP: President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi greets PM Narendra Modi in Hindi as he addresses the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore. He also expresses condolences over the demise of the Prime Minister's mother. pic.twitter.com/9SpMmBs2sv — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

