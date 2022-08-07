ISRO on Sunday launched SSLV-D1 carrying an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and a student-made satellite "AzaadiSAT" from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. "AzaadiSAT" comprising 75 payloads was built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India.

