Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday stated that a fully-vaccinated local domestic passenger can travel to the state without the RT-PCR test. State minster said that if the passengers travelled from high-risk countries or travelled from the connecting flight to domestic, for them its compulsory to shows 10-15 days travel history and they will leave after a negative RT-PCR report after 7 days of quarantine.

#WATCH | Jalna: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stating COVID-19 guidelines for international & domestic travellers coming to the state amid #Omicron emergence. "A fully-vaccinated local domestic passenger can travel without RT-PCR," says State Health Minister Rajesh Tope. pic.twitter.com/dDpaASffFK — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

