In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali verbally abused a woman and misbehaved with her when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him. The incident took place when the woman tried to speak to the BJP MLA regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfall. Later, she was taken to the police station. In the 1-minute 32-second video clip, BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali can be seen speaking rudely to the woman as she approaches him with her problems.

*Pls note, the video contains use of foul anguage

Check Tweet:

#WATCH |Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali verbally abused a woman&misbehaved when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him&speak to him regarding issues in Varthur, Bengaluru following heavy rainfall She was later taken to Police Station (02.9) (Note:Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/9QL51UDL5d — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

