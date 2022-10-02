Photographs and videos of Rahul Gandhi addressing a huge crowd in Karnataka amid heavy rains are doing rounds on social media platforms. Several Congress leaders have shared the clips on Twitter. In BJP-led Karnataka, Gandhi addressed a crowd in Mysore. During his address, Congress-scion took jibes and dig at BJP on the points of hatred, divisive politics, price rise, and unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Crowd in Pouring Rain:

Rahul Gandhi Delivers Speech in Heavy Rains:

No excuses. Only passion.:

Jairam Ramesh Tweets:

Rahul Gandhi Addressing Crowd Despite Rains:

