Photographs and videos of Rahul Gandhi addressing a huge crowd in Karnataka amid heavy rains are doing rounds on social media platforms. Several Congress leaders have shared the clips on Twitter. In BJP-led Karnataka, Gandhi addressed a crowd in Mysore. During his address, Congress-scion took jibes and dig at BJP on the points of hatred, divisive politics, price rise, and unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Crowd in Pouring Rain:

Rahul Gandhi Delivers Speech in Heavy Rains:

The day began with the blessings of Bapu and ended with the rains blessing it. Despite the heavy downpour, Shri @RahulGandhi stood right there addressing the Yatris.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/1gN4p533QO — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 2, 2022

No excuses. Only passion.:

No excuses. Only passion. There is no hurdle big enough to stop #BharatJodoYatra from achieving its goal. pic.twitter.com/puKgKeVZ1E — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2022

Jairam Ramesh Tweets:

On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise. pic.twitter.com/1cVSPBiew8 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 2, 2022

Rahul Gandhi Addressing Crowd Despite Rains:

Shri @RahulGandhi ji giving speech despite of Heavy rain ! This is Congress. Mile Kadam, Jude watan !#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/nyOdD9R3JX — Mumbai Youth Congress (@IYC_Mumbai) October 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)