In a video that has gone viral on social media, students in Kerala's Kannur managed to escape unharmed after stray dogs chased them in the locality. In the 36-seconds video clip, two students can be seen running to save themselves after a group of stray dogs chase and try to attack them. The alleged incident took place on Monday, September 12 in Kannur.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Kerala: Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality (12.09) pic.twitter.com/HPV27btmix — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

