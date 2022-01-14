Indian Army troops deployed in the forward areas of Drass, Kargil district in heavy snowfall and low temperature wish countrymen on the occasion of Pongal. The Indian troops also carried India's flag Tirangaa and raised the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Ladakh: Indian Army soldiers deployed in forward areas of Drass, Kargil district wish countrymen on the occasion of #Pongal (Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/XOCPh5T8YE — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

