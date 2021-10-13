On Tuesday, at the launch of the book 'Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stated that it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the British government.

#WATCH | Lies were spread about Savarkar. Time & again, it was said that he filed mercy petitions before British Govt seeking his release from jail... It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file mercy petitions: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at launch of a book on Savarkar y'day pic.twitter.com/Pov4mI0Ieg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)