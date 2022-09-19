The Committal Service has started at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for Queen Elizabeth II, where the Queen will be laid to rest with her late husband in a private burial ceremony. The Committal service will end with the coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault. Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died at her Scottish residence of Balmoral Castle on September 8.

Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Committal Service:

#WATCH | London, The UK: The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II begins at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. It will end with the coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault. (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/O4G32d9pPC — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

